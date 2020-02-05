Leake Academy Rebels Advance in District 2-4A Playoffs

The Leake Academy Rebels entered the District 2-4A playoffs at Lamar School in Meridian playing the East Rankin Patriots from Pelahatchie tonight and came away with a 9 point win to advance to round two Thursday night. The Rebels enjoyed a lead throughout the game, up by 7 points at halftime (32-25). The Patriots began to mount a comeback in the second half and cut the Rebels lead down to 5 points at the end of the third quarter and pushed hard in the final quarter to overcome the Rebels and take a 5 point lead at one time in the fourth quarter. The Rebels however mounted their own comeback late in the game and came away with a 9 point victory (78-69). With tonight’s win the Rebels advance to play Heritage Academy Thursday night at 5:15 pm.

Both the Leake Academy Lady Rebels and Rebels with play on Thursday. The girls game gets underway at 4:00 pm as they will face Lamar School followed by the Rebels at 5:15 pm. Both of those games will be broadcast on Kicks 96 since Cruisin 98 will broadcast the East Central Warriors basketball games beginning at 5:30 pm.