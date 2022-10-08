Leake Academy Rebels Win Big at East Rankin Academy 45-20

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Pelahatchie tonight to play the Patriots of East Rankin Academy in a division 5A football game and the Rebels came away with a 45-20 victory to improve their season record to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in the division. The Rebels were up 21-7 at halftime then added 2 touchdowns in the third and a touchdown and field goal in the final quarter. The Patriots scored a touchdown in the third and another touchdown very late in the final quarter. Aiden Watkins, Jake Adams, and Matthew Nowell were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. Next week the Rebels returned to Madden to play a non division game hosting Heritage Academy. Cruisin 98 will broadcast the game beginning with the coaches show at 6:15pm. Video streaming will also be available on kicks96news.com. Kickoff time will be 7:00pm.