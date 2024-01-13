Leake Academy Sweeps Lamar School in Meridian

The Leake Academy Varsity basketball teams traveled to Meridian tonight to play the Raiders of Lamar School and both teams came away with big wins. The Lady Rebels jumped out to a 12 point lead over the Lady Raiders in the opening quarter and were up by 20 points at halftime, 30-10. The Lady Rebels continued to dominate in the second half winning the game by 37 points, 61-24. The Lady Rebels are now 22-4 overall and 5-2 in district play.

In the Men’s game, the Rebels were out to a 6 point lead over the Raiders in the opening quarter and had a 10 point lead at halftime, 28-18. In the second half the Rebels continued to outpace the Raiders and had a 22 point victory when the horn sounded, 50-28. With tonight’s win the Rebels improve to 19-7 overall and 6-1 in district play.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy basketball on Cruisin 98 will be Monday beginning at 3:00pm when the varsity teams play in the MLK Classic at East Central Community College in Decatur. The Rebels will play the Tigers of Southeast Lauderdale High School from Meridian.