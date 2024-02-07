Leake Academy Teams Advance to Semifinals of North 5A Tournament

The Leake Academy varsity basketball teams traveled to Cleveland today to play in the North 5A Tournament at Bayou Academy. The LA Rebels took the floor in the opening game to play the host school, the Bayou Academy Colts. The Rebels won the game in double overtime by 3 points, 58-55 and advance to the semifinal round Friday at 7:45pm. Their opponent in the Friday game will be the winner of the Wayne/Heritage game tomorrow.

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels faced the Pillow Academy Lady Mustangs in their game with the winner advancing in the tournament. The game was extremely close in the first half of the contest with the Lady Mustangs pulling out a 1 point lead, 35-34. In the second half, the Lady Rebels came back late in the final quarter to stun the Pillow Academy Mustangs winning the game by 2 points, 55-53. The Lady Rebels now advance to play the winner of the East Rankin/Heritage game this Friday at 5:15pm.