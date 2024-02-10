Leake Academy Teams Move to Consolation Games in North 5A

The Leake Academy Varsity basketball teams played today in the semifinals of the North 5A Tournament in Cleveland and both teams failed to advance to the Championship games tomorrow. The Lady Rebels were defeated by the Lady Patriots of East Rankin Academy from Pelahatchie by 22 points, 52-30. The Lady Rebels will play for the # 3 seed in North 5A tomorrow in a consolation game at 1:00 playing the Lady Colts of Bayou Academy.

The Rebels played the Patriots of Heritage Academy from Columbus in the late game of the semifinals but it was not a good night for the Rebels. They lost the game by 35 points, 54-19 to also be placed in a consolation game that will determine the #3 seed in the North 5A Tournament tomorrow at 4:00pm playing the Simpson Academy Cougars.