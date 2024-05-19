Man Arrested When Deputies Had to Make a Repeat Visit

CARTHAGE, Miss.–A man was arrested Friday night after coming back to a house he had been told to leave earlier in the evening.

The first call to Hudson Rd. east of Carthage was for the theft of an iPhone 14. At that time the man was told to leave the house and not come back.

When the person called 911 again the man was beating on the door. That was about 10 p.m.

This time deputies took the man to the Leake County Jail.