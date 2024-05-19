Big Deals!
Man Arrested When Deputies Had to Make a Repeat Visit

by
CARTHAGE, Miss.–A man was arrested Friday night after coming back to a house he had been told to leave earlier in the evening.

The first call to Hudson Rd. east of Carthage was for the theft of an iPhone 14. At that time the man was told to leave the house and not come back.

When the person called 911 again the man was beating on the door. That was about 10 p.m.

This time deputies took the man to the Leake County Jail.

  1. TreborJean
    TreborJean
    May 19, 2024 at 5:53 pm

    Who did the iPhone 14 belong to and why did he come back? Did he live there? I want more detail? Thanks for the media

  2. Rosevette Brothern
    Rosevette Brothern
    May 20, 2024 at 11:09 am

    Just want to know who did the iPhone 14 belong to and why did he come back a second time. It would be nice to have more details.

