The Saga of the Stolen PS5

WALNUT GROVE, Miss.–If you pay $500 for a gaming console, you probably don’t want to turn loose of it easily. Leake County deputies spent the better part of an hour helping a woman get her PS5 back Saturday afternoon. She reported, according to scanner traffic, that her ex-boyfriend had stolen it.

The call was for deputies to come to Sistrunk Rd. They initially had a tough time determining just what house to go to because the address didn’t come up just right on their GPS.

They eventually tracked down the ex, who had left by the time they got there. It wasn’t clear if he had the PS5 with him, or if he was arrested. Deputies called in the all clear just before 3 p.m.