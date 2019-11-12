Home » Leake » 2019 Leake County Wildlife Seminar, Supper, and Big Buck Contest

2019 Leake County Wildlife Seminar, Supper, and Big Buck Contest

The 2019 Leake County Wildlife Seminar, Supper, and Big Buck Contest will be held on Thursday, November 14th in the Carthage Coliseum.  Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.  Admission, which includes supper, is $10 per adult and $5 per student. Children five and under are admitted free.  At 6:00 p.m., a stew supper will be served including chicken or venison stew, crackers, dessert and a cold drink.  In addition, a Wild Game Taster’s Buffet will be offered. The public is encouraged to bring wild game dishes. This is not a contest, and people who supply a dish will receive free admission, door prize tickets, and one free gun raffle ticket.

The Big Buck Contest is an event for all hunters, youth and adults.  To enter a trophy buck, hunters must be residents of Leake County and the deer must have been legally harvested in a fair chase manner in Mississippi during the 2018-2019 hunting season. The deadline to enter a trophy buck is 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 13.  Bucks may be entered at the Leake County Extension Service Office beginning Friday, November 8. Participants must complete an official entry form when entering a deer.  For more information contact the Leake County Extension Office at 601-267-8036.

MSU Extension will provide reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities or special needs.   Please contact the Leake County Extension Office prior to a program or event to request reasonable accommodation.

