2020 brings changes to Neshoba Co. Board of Supervisors

With two new board members, a new president and vice-president, several changes have been made to the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors.

Newly elected vice-president and longtime District 1 supervisor, Keith Lillis, said he’s excited to serve in this new capacity.

“I’ve served for the past 21 years and it has been a great honor to have been elected that many times by the District 1 voters. Being elected vice-president, I appreciate the confidence the rest of the board has in me. I plan on living up to the expectations of vice-president of the board,” said Lillis.

District 2 supervisor, Kevin Cumberland, was elected president of the board. Cumberland said the residents of Neshoba County are his priority.

“All they need to do is call me. If they need me, they know what to do. They’ve done it for the last 12 years and I’ll be here for them the next four years. So any time they need me just pick up the phone and call; I’ll be there,” said Cumberland.

Cumberland said there are several issues the board looks to tackle this year that will hopefully make Neshoba County a better place to live.

Newly elected District 3 supervisor, Kinsey Smith, and District 4

supervisor, Kevin Wilcher, joined the board for the first meeting of the year.