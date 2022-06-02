A Bull, a Calf and a Burglary in Neshoba

Wednesday, 6/1/22

7:35 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to Hwy. 19 S. for an intoxicated male harassing a Mississippi Department of Transportation work crew.

9:27 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to Road 165 for a resident who said the neighbor’s bull was on her porch destroying their property.

2:28 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to go to Road 505 and meet a pickup truck whose occupants were afraid to return home due to some intoxicated people there.

6:44 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Road 2826.

7:56 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a burglary that had occurred at a residence on Hwy. 19 S.

9:36 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to check on an unknown male near Westside Park on Carver Avenue.

10:40 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a livestock hazard with the report of a calf by the road on Road 367.