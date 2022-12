CARL BRUMFIELD, 64, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

ISRAEL H JAUREQUI, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

WILLIE R MEADERS, 56, of Weir, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

FELINO F PEREZ, 23, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Domestic Violence = Simple Assault, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Hold for ICE, CPD. Bond $1,331, $500, $418, $418, N/A.

BERNADETTE PITTMAN, 61, of Ludlow, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,000.