A Missing Teenager and Burglar Alarms Wednesday on Neshoba

Wednesday, 6/8/22

12:53 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a warehouse motion alarm activation on Hospital Road.

12:59 a.m. – Neshoba Law Enforcement was issued a BOLO for a 15-year-old white female with red hair, a pink shirt, and red pants missing from the Econo Lodge in Forest.

7:47 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to an alarm activation on Sol Parker Drive.

3:51 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Hwy. 15 N.

6:10 p.m. – The BOLO for the missing teenager was lifted after they were located.

8:36 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a burglar alarm activation at a business on Hwy. 19 S.