Accidents and Alarms in Neshoba

Tuesday, 6/15/22

3:50 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a burglary alarm at Bobby’s Country Store on Hwy. 16.

6:41 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to check a burglar alarm at Brown’s Discount Drugs on E. Main Street.

8:35 a.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on a possible intruder in a home reported by a worker at the home.

10:59 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a truck on Hwy. 492 with minor injuries.

11:00 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to the Golden Moon Casino for the report of two women fighting.

2:16 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to Range Ave. for a vehicle that had been struck by a rock thrown by a mower.

8:17 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Hwy. 16 at Oswald Road.

9:11 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a reckless driver on Hwy. 15 N.