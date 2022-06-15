HomeLocalAccidents and Alarms in Neshoba

Accidents and Alarms in Neshoba

by

 

Tuesday, 6/15/22

 

3:50 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a burglary alarm at Bobby’s Country Store on Hwy. 16.

6:41 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to check a burglar alarm at Brown’s Discount Drugs on E. Main Street.

8:35 a.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on a possible intruder in a home reported by a worker at the home.

10:59 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a truck on Hwy. 492 with minor injuries.

11:00 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to the Golden Moon Casino for the report of two women fighting.

2:16 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to Range Ave. for a vehicle that had been struck by a rock thrown by a mower.

8:17 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Hwy. 16 at Oswald Road.

9:11 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a reckless driver on Hwy. 15 N.

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Neshoba Board of Supervisors to Hold Auction for the Old Coliseum Flooring

A Fire Alarm, Possible Shots Fired and a Pair of Noise Complaints in Neshoba

A Pair of No-Injury Accidents Saturday in Neshoba

Tire Theft, Reckless Drivers and Disabled Vehicles in Neshoba

Many More Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

Prowlers and a Search For a Vehicle in Neshoba involved in a Shooting in Lauderdale

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.