7:42 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a burglar alarm at a private residence on Wood Briar Lane.

7:55 a.m. – A Neshoba Deputy’s vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle on Hwy. 16 W.

1:01 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a report of loose horses and cattle in the road on Hwy. 15 s.

7:57 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 395.

8:40 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to another accident with no reported injuries on County Road 729.