HomeLocalAccidents, Disturbances and Random Mailbox Shooting in Neshoba

Accidents, Disturbances and Random Mailbox Shooting in Neshoba

by

 

Saturday, 5/5/22

 

3:03 a.m. – Nehoba Deputies responded to the report of a couple fighting outside a vehicle at the Neshoba County Fairgrounds.

8:18 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries at Reunion Court Apartments on Frog Level Road.

11:26 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Main Street by the Co-op.

11:46 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance at Robinhood Cir.

2:52 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were dispatched to an unknown disturbance on Hwy 15 N.

3:41 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of an accident with possible entrapment on Hwy. 19 S near Road 492.

6:20 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies received a call of a vehicle randomly shooting at mailboxes on County Road 355.

 

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Shots Fired and Children Left Home Alone in Neshoba

Third Shooting in One Week in Central MS – Officers Ask Public for Assistance

Neshoba Central Middle School’s Stacie Strickland GOT-R-DONE with B-MO in the MO’rning!

Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Grand Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

A Double Domestic Disturbance Call and Severe Thunderstorms Keep Neshoba Law Enforcement Busy

A Vehicle fire and a Pair of Accidents in Neshoba

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.