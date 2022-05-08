Accidents, Disturbances and Random Mailbox Shooting in Neshoba

Saturday, 5/5/22

3:03 a.m. – Nehoba Deputies responded to the report of a couple fighting outside a vehicle at the Neshoba County Fairgrounds.

8:18 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries at Reunion Court Apartments on Frog Level Road.

11:26 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Main Street by the Co-op.

11:46 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance at Robinhood Cir.

2:52 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were dispatched to an unknown disturbance on Hwy 15 N.

3:41 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of an accident with possible entrapment on Hwy. 19 S near Road 492.

6:20 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies received a call of a vehicle randomly shooting at mailboxes on County Road 355.