Aggravated Assault and Burglary in Leake and Attala

BRET J FLETCHER, 39, Careless Driving, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, No Tag, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $168, $418, $218, $299.25, $0.

 

SANDRA GARDNER, 53, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD.  Bond $1,100, $1,000.

 

JAMES R HAMILTON, 59, of Carthage, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

JAMES W IRONS, 41, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Public Drunk, Trespassing, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $500, $500.

 

ROGER D LEPARD, 68, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

LASTEVEN MAPP, 42, of Lena, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

JULIUS D MCCASKILL, 24, of Jackson, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

STEPHANIE N NEWTON, 32, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

DIEGO A PEREZ, 31, of Forest, DUI – 1st, Open Container, No Insurance, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $389.25, $418, $168, $418.

