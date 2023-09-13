HomeLocalAggravated Assault and Burglary in Philadelphia Arrests

Aggravated Assault and Burglary in Philadelphia Arrests

BYRON L BOZEMAN, 38, of Philadelphia, Dogs Running at Large, PPD.  Bond $500.

 

CASEY FILES, 40, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, PPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

ALVIN ISOM, 35, of Philadelphia, Warrant – City of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, PPD.  Bond N/A, $500, $500, $1,500.

 

CHANEL LEWIS, 32, of Plano, TX, Detainer for City of Philadelphia, Warrant – City of Philadelphia, PPD.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

TAYLOR W LEWIS, 33, of Plano, TX, Detainer for City of Philadelphia, Warrant – City of Philadelphia, PPD.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

STEVEN MACDONALD, 51, of Summerville, SC, Shoplifting, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD.  Bond $1,000, $800.

 

TYRONE SANDERS, 47, of Philadelphia, Burglary – B&E of a Dwelling, Warrant – Neshoba County Justice Court, PPD.  Bond $20,000, N/A.

 

JAMES SIBLEY, 16, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, PPD.  Bond $25,000.

