Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests

by

SUMMER N BANKS, 22, of Forest, Possession of Marijuana, Profanity in a Public Place, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $674.25, $239.25, $418, $418.

 

CHANCE BRASWELL, 38, of Ethel, Petit Larceny, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

BRADLEY C BURROUGHS, 25, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $1,544.25.

 

TOMORRIS M GAVIN, 35, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Profanity in a Public Place, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $239.25, $339.25.

 

JAMES HARMON, 70, of Sallis, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, Hold for Other Agency – Kosciusko Municipal Court, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0.

 

SHARETTA A LEWIS, 30, of Durant, Felony DUI, MHP.  Bond $5,000.

 

RYAN S MCCARTY, 41, of Kosciusko, Petit Larceny, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

VIRGIL C MCQUEEN, 27, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with Business Customers, Invitees, etc., Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $639.25, $339.25.

 

HEATHER L PERKINS, 31, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $674.25.

 

LARAMIE D PRUITT, 48, of Walnut Grove, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Insurance, Switched Tag, CPD.  Bond $328, $418, $1,147.25.

 

CURTIS D RICHARDSON, 46, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

