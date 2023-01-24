HomeLocalAggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Neshoba

Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Neshoba

by

LINDA BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $0.

 

JEREMY BREWER, 35, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JUSTICE DOWD, 40, of Louisville, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MARIO ALCIDES ESPINOZA, 485, of Union, Drug Court Violation, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

WILLIE HARRISON, 58, of Forest, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $800, $0.

 

JAKALON LASHAUN HULL, 25, of Terry, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, DENIED.

 

BENNIE WADE INGRAM, 74, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600, $600.

