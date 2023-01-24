Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Neshoba

LINDA BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $0.

JEREMY BREWER, 35, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

JUSTICE DOWD, 40, of Louisville, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

MARIO ALCIDES ESPINOZA, 485, of Union, Drug Court Violation, MDOC. Bond $0.

WILLIE HARRISON, 58, of Forest, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $800, $0.

JAKALON LASHAUN HULL, 25, of Terry, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $7,500, DENIED.

BENNIE WADE INGRAM, 74, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $600.