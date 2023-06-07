Aggravated Assault and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

HERMAN BOBO, 44, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRUCE BUSH, 53, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0.

SAMUEL CHRISTOPHER COMBY, 51, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0.

HENRY GERMANY, 49, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

CAROLYN GRIFFIN, 51, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Conveying of Contraband onto Correctional Facility, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600, $0, $600.

CASSIE N HAMILTON, 44, of Union, Contempt of Court, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

DEANRICK ISOM, 30, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $600, DENIED, $15,000.

CIERA JOHNSON, 27, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

DEWAYNE JOHNSON, 55, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600.

TEVIN JOHNSON, 28, of Lena, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, NCSO. Bond $600, $0, $1,500, $400, $800, $800.