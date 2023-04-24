HomeLocalAggravated Assault and Receiving Stolen Property in Neshoba Arrests

Aggravated Assault and Receiving Stolen Property in Neshoba Arrests

CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON, 39, of Union, Failure to Appear X 2, Contempt of Court, Disturbance of Family, Possession of Paraphernalia.  Bond $0 X 2, $0, $600, $600.

 

KEEWAN BURNSIDE, 22, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DEXTER CARTER, 46, of Philadelphia, Receiving Stolen Property > $500, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $25,000, $0.

 

JOHNNY CUMBERLAND, 59, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JONATHAN CLINT DANIELS, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JUANEIKA MYESHIA DAVIS, 26, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear,  NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

WHITLEY S DEARING, 29, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ERROL BRICE FARMER, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Expired License Tag, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $60, $400.

 

CODY DYLAN FORTENBERRY, 20, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, NCSO.  Bond $800.

