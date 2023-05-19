Aggravated Assault, Burglary, and Petit Larceny in Philadelphia Arrests

AMY R BOUNDS, 47, of Philadelphia, Trespass – Inciting or Soliciting Person to Go Into or Upon Premises of Another, PPD. Bond $600.

NIKLYA COTTON, 32, of Philadelphia, Hold – Detainer, PPD. Bond N/A.

KEVIN S DOUGLAS, 33, of Collinsville, DUI – Test Refusal, Sale / Possession of Intoxicating Beverages, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, PPD. Bond $1,500, $500,$500, $1,000.

TYRONE GROVES, 38, of Philadelphia, Burglary – B&E, Aggravated Assault on a Policeman in the Line of Duty, Malicious Mischief, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, Hold – Detainer for Neshoba County Justice Court, PPD. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A.

ALIYAH K KING, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Careless Driving, No Insurance, PPD. Bond $1,500, $500, $500, $1,000.

CHRISTOPHER C LUKE, 44, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Hold – Detainer for City of Philadelphia, PPD. Bond $500, $500, $500, N/A.

SANTIAGO M MENDOZA, 30, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, PPD. Bond $500.

ANTHONY D MORRIS, 32, of Philadelphia, Hold – Detainer for City of Philadelphia, PPD. Bond N/A.

DEMARCIUS A SEALES, 44, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, PPD. Bond $500.

DEANICA R SOLOMON, 32, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, PPD. Bond $1,500.

CHRISTOPHER M THOMAS, 27, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, PPD. Bond