Aggravated Assault, Burglary, and Petit Larceny in Philadelphia Arrests

HomeLocalAggravated Assault, Burglary, and Petit Larceny in Philadelphia Arrests

by

AMY R BOUNDS, 47, of Philadelphia, Trespass – Inciting or Soliciting Person to Go Into or Upon Premises of Another, PPD.  Bond $600.

 

NIKLYA COTTON, 32, of Philadelphia, Hold – Detainer, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

KEVIN S DOUGLAS, 33, of Collinsville, DUI – Test Refusal, Sale / Possession of Intoxicating Beverages, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $500,$500, $1,000.

 

TYRONE GROVES, 38, of Philadelphia, Burglary – B&E, Aggravated Assault on a Policeman in the Line of Duty, Malicious Mischief, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, Hold – Detainer for Neshoba County Justice Court, PPD.  Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A.

 

ALIYAH K KING, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Careless Driving, No Insurance, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $500, $500, $1,000.

 

CHRISTOPHER C LUKE, 44, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Hold – Detainer for City of Philadelphia, PPD.  Bond $500, $500, $500, N/A.

 

SANTIAGO M MENDOZA, 30, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, PPD. Bond $500.

 

ANTHONY D MORRIS, 32, of Philadelphia, Hold – Detainer for City of Philadelphia, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

DEMARCIUS A SEALES, 44, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, PPD.  Bond $500.

 

DEANICA R SOLOMON, 32, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

 

CHRISTOPHER M THOMAS, 27, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, PPD.  Bond

 

