HomeLocalAggravated Assault, Burglary, Child Exploitation, and Stalking in Neshoba Arrests

Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Child Exploitation, and Stalking in Neshoba Arrests

by

QUANELIOUS KESHAWN HAYES, 16, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, NCSO.  Bond $40,000.

 

SAMMY HOLLIDAY, 55, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

 

ANGELA MICHELLE HUTCHINSON, 44, of Union, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

GEORGE CHAD JONES, 49, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TYKERIOUS MATTHEWS, 21, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

JUSTIN TYLER MCKINNEY, 25, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOSEPH MYER MORRIS, 30, of Richland, Hold for Investigations, Exploitation of a Child, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

JAMES NATION, 45, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $2,000.

 

KIMBERLY NATION, 44, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $2,000.

 

KYLE LASHA PHILIPS, 18, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

PAMELA ESTELL PILGRIM, 44, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $800.

 

NANCY RAINER, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CALEB AUSTIN ROACH, 30, of Butler, AL, Hold for Other Agency, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

SERGIO SILVAS, 59, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

TRAVIS WARREN, 31, of Philadelphia, Stalking, Stalking X 2, Probation Violation, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $0, Bond $600 X 2, $0, $600.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Aggravated Assault, Burglary, and Receiving Stolen Property in Leake and Attala

Armed Robbery and Many Felony Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests

Burglary and Multiple Disorderlies and Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake

Photo gallery: new Neshoba Central baseball/softball field house

DUIs, Dope, and Sex Crimes in Neshoba Arrests

Possession with Intent, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Neshoba Arrests