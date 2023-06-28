Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Child Exploitation, and Stalking in Neshoba Arrests

QUANELIOUS KESHAWN HAYES, 16, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, NCSO. Bond $40,000.

SAMMY HOLLIDAY, 55, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0.

ANGELA MICHELLE HUTCHINSON, 44, of Union, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

GEORGE CHAD JONES, 49, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

TYKERIOUS MATTHEWS, 21, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

JUSTIN TYLER MCKINNEY, 25, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOSEPH MYER MORRIS, 30, of Richland, Hold for Investigations, Exploitation of a Child, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

JAMES NATION, 45, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $2,000.

KIMBERLY NATION, 44, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $2,000.

KYLE LASHA PHILIPS, 18, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0.

PAMELA ESTELL PILGRIM, 44, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $800.

NANCY RAINER, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

CALEB AUSTIN ROACH, 30, of Butler, AL, Hold for Other Agency, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

SERGIO SILVAS, 59, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

TRAVIS WARREN, 31, of Philadelphia, Stalking, Stalking X 2, Probation Violation, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $0, Bond $600 X 2, $0, $600.