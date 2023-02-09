Aggravated Assault, Shoplifting, and Possession Charges in Leake and Attala

SUMMER N HUNT, 31, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

ROBBY S HUTCHISON, 37, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000.

JUSTIN D ICKOM, 22, of Kosciusko, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $1,171.25, $0.

KATELAN D JOHNSON, 38, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JERRION J MATLOCK, 29, of Carthage, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, KPD. Bond $10,000.

EDDIE MCGOWEN, 51, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, Petit Larceny, Malicious Mischief, Shoplifting, CPD. Bond $1,174.25, $674.25, $239.25, $1,139.25, $649.25, $889.25.

CHRISTOPHER MCLELLAN, 30, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, KPD. Bond $5,000.

MARQUES J MILLER, 37, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Felony Hold for Drug Court, CPD. Bond $339.25, N/A.

JAMES D MOONEY, 50, of Kosciusko, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $3,000.