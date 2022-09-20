HomeLocalAggravated Assault with a Weapon on a LEO in Neshoba County

Aggravated Assault with a Weapon on a LEO in Neshoba County

by

CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $0, $400, $800, $1,000.

 

DANIEL BARRIER, 40, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

LIEA M BELL, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

ARA LAROSE CHICKAWAY, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

HESTER DIXON, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHANE FOSS, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $0, $600.

 

JOSHUA CHASE FURR, 35, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JASON GOODIN, 36, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault on LEO – With Weapon, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD.  Bond $10,000, $5,000.

 

JAMARI FITZGERALD GREEN, 26, of Carthage, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DELVIN HOUSTON, 40, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

XAVIER KENYON HUDSON, 24, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ZACKERY INGRAM, 27, of Brandon, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Tag, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $400, $300, $60, $600.

