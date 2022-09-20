Aggravated Assault with a Weapon on a LEO in Neshoba County

CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $800, $1,000.

DANIEL BARRIER, 40, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0.

LIEA M BELL, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

ARA LAROSE CHICKAWAY, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

HESTER DIXON, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHANE FOSS, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0, $600.

JOSHUA CHASE FURR, 35, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JASON GOODIN, 36, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault on LEO – With Weapon, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond $10,000, $5,000.

JAMARI FITZGERALD GREEN, 26, of Carthage, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

DELVIN HOUSTON, 40, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

XAVIER KENYON HUDSON, 24, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

ZACKERY INGRAM, 27, of Brandon, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Tag, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $300, $60, $600.