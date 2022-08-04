HomeLocalAggravated Domestic Assault and Multiple Burglaries in Neshoba Arrests

Aggravated Domestic Assault and Multiple Burglaries in Neshoba Arrests

HARRY JOHN, 39, of Carthage, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

AIMEE J MASON, 44, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOSHUA ANDREW MCADORY, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, No Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $0, $300, $60, $800.

 

JUSTIN MCMILLIAN, 26, of Tucker, DUI – 1st, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $60, $800.

 

LEOTHA MILLER, 37, of Louisville, Hold – Circuit Court, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0, $35,000.

 

TAYLER MORRIS, 20, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 2, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2, $0, $0.

 

STEPHINE NELSON, 41, of Marion, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

CALEB AUSTIN ROACH, 29, of Butler, AL, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Felony Pursuit, NCSO.  Bond $0, $20,000.

 

ALICIA RODRIGUEZ, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court.  Bond $0.

 

FRANKLIN ANDREW SEALES, 59, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

