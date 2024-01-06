Aggravated Domestic Violence, a Terroristic Threat, and Petit Larceny Arrests in Leake and Attala

SHARE NOW

IRVIN LOPEZ-DOMINGO, 17, of Cleveland, TN, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $418, $218.

TAMMY L MARTIN, 54, of Monticello, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, Failure to Give Signal, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $218.

DAVID A MCDONALD, 28, of Carthage, Terroristic Threat, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $20,000, $1,000, $1,000.

CALVIN M MORRIS, 41, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

DENNIS R SHARKEY, 60, of Kosciusko, Petit Larceny, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $0, $0.

JERIUS TUBBY, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, False ID, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, No Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

KORTHEL WILSON, 38, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance, KPD. Bond $20,000, $20,000, $2,400.