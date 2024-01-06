Aggravated Domestic Violence, a Terroristic Threat, and Petit Larceny Arrests in Leake and Attala

HomeAttalaAggravated Domestic Violence, a Terroristic Threat, and Petit Larceny Arrests in Leake and Attala

IRVIN LOPEZ-DOMINGO, 17, of Cleveland, TN, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $418, $418, $218.

 

TAMMY L MARTIN, 54, of Monticello, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, Failure to Give Signal, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $168, $218.

 

DAVID A MCDONALD, 28, of Carthage, Terroristic Threat, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $20,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

CALVIN M MORRIS, 41, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

DENNIS R SHARKEY, 60, of Kosciusko, Petit Larceny, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD.  Bond $0, $0.

 

JERIUS TUBBY, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, False ID, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

 

KORTHEL WILSON, 38, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance, KPD.  Bond $20,000, $20,000, $2,400.

  1. Sandra
    Sandra
    January 7, 2024 at 8:24 am

    Terroristic threat? Mcdonald carthage
    What action constitutes that?

