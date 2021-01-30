Home » Attala » Aggravated Domestic Violence and Statutory Rape Arrests in Leake & Attala

Aggravated Domestic Violence and Statutory Rape Arrests in Leake & Attala

TIMOTHY A JOHNSON, 47, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault – Use of a Deadly Weapon, Hold –  Detainer for MDOC, CPD.  Bond $10,000, N/A.

 

RODGER D LEPARD, 67, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $1,500, $200.

 

CALVIN M MORRIS, 38, of Walnut Grove, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Unlawful Possession of Alcohol, Felony Indictment, WGPD.  Bond $0, $0, N/A.

 

QUATERRION MOSES, 18, of Kosciusko, Statutory Rape, KPD.  Bond $100,000.

 

KARAGEOUS O MURRELL, 27, of Carthage, Bond Surrender, LCSO.  Bond $2,382.25.

 

LEONARDO J NICHOLS, 28, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JACARTIUS S PLUMMER, 24, of Lake, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

WILLIS REDDICK, 39, of Jackson, Felony Warrant, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

PERCY C RIMMER, 33, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Improper Equipment, No License, MHP.  Bond $5,000, $5,000, $1,000, $5,000, $2,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

BRADY D SHELTON, 20, of Carthage, Sale or Possession of Controlled Substance within Correctional Facility, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $1,000.

 

DIMITRI R SHEPEARD, 28, of Carthage, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  $500, $1,000, N/A.

 

ALYSSA D TALAMANTES, 22, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

 

BRUCE F THRASHER, 65, of Forest, Trespass, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, WGPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

 

MICHAEL E WALLACE, 66, of Carthage, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.

 

EDDIE H WILLIS, 48, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Improper Equipment, No License, No Insurance, Warrant, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $218, $418, $18, $615.

 

DEJUAN M WOOTEN, 26, of Lexington, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Vehicle, No License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, Hold for Other County, ACSO.  Bond $10,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, N/A.

