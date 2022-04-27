HomeLocalAggravated Domestic Violence, Contraband, and Many Drug Arrests in Neshoba

Aggravated Domestic Violence, Contraband, and Many Drug Arrests in Neshoba

SCOTTIE BELL, 41, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct X 2, Probation Violation, NCSO.  Bond $600 X 2, $0.

 

TRISTA BELL, 36, of Conehatta, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, $600.

 

LAKYDRICK DRAVONNE BUFKIN, 19, of Philadelphia, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, NCSO. Bond $600.

 

SAM ADDISON CALLAHAN, 23, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $0.

 

DEMARZIO S CAMPBELL, 27, of Union, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DAYNA KING CLEMMONS, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Pursuit, Careless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $400, $400, $600, $600.

 

NATHAN SHANE COTTON, 25, of Louisville, Careless Driving, Possession of Paraphernalia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear X 2, Court Order, Conveying of Contraband onto Correctional Facility, Possession of Marijuana, Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $400, $600, $15,000, $0 X 2, $0, $15,000, $1,000,$800, $800.

 

TOMMY COTTON, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $15,000.

 

KELLI DAVIS, 37, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

JEFFERY ALLEN EDWARDS, 42, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $1,000.

 

KARLA ELLINBURG, 33, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency.  Bond $0.

 

DOMINIQUE SHANTE GEE, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, No Driver’s License, Child Endangerment X 3, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800 X 3.

 

TRINA WELCH GREGORY, 43, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC.  Bond $0.

