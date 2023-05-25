Aggravated Trafficking and Aggravated Assault in Philadelphia Arrests

HomeLocalAggravated Trafficking and Aggravated Assault in Philadelphia Arrests

VIDAL L ISAAC, 49, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Tag, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, Warrant – Neshoba County Justice Court, PPD.  Bond $2,000, $500, $500, N/A.

 

JAQUEZ D LEWIS, 22, of Union, Contempt of Court – City of Philadelphia, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

RICHARD D MONCRIEF, 58, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD.  Bond $800, N/A, N/A.

 

CARRIEANNA NICHOLSON, 23, of Louisville, Contempt of Circuit Court – City of Philadelphia, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

JAMARION PARNELL, 15, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

RONNIE PEARSON, 29, of Collinsville, Aggravated Trafficking, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD.  Bond $10,000, $800.

 

JEREMY PEEPLES, 33, of Collinsville, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Accessory After the Fact, PPD.  Bond $10,000, $5,000.

 

REGINA S SULLIVAN, 58, of Meridian, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, PPD.  Bond $600.

 

FREDRIK W WATERS, 60, of Meridian, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, PPD.  Bond $600.

