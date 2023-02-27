Aggravated Trafficking and False Pretense in Neshoba Arrests

HomeLocalAggravated Trafficking and False Pretense in Neshoba Arrests

ROGER L BANHKHEAD, 39, of Philadelphia, Tampering with Evidence, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

MARCUS BEAMON, 44, of Philadelphia, Careless Driving, Suspended Driving License, No Insurance, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $400, $800, $800, $0.

 

TANYA C BELL, 30, of Conehatta, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ROGER BOYD, 62, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

TIFFANY ROCHELLE BRAY, 41, of West Point, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500

 

JOSEA ALEXANDER BROWN, 30, of Forest, Contempt of Court.  Bond $0.

 

ANGELA GAIL BRYAN, 48, of Hartwell, GA, Aggravated Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, DENIED, $0.

 

CAROLINE CARTER, 59, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0, $1,000, $0.

 

PARRISH CLARK, 39, of Union, False Pretense, NCSO.  Bond $50,000.

 

DEWAYNE COTTON, 21, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 3, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 3.

