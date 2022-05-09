HomeLocalAn Pair of Assaults and Accidents in Neshoba

An Pair of Assaults and Accidents in Neshoba

by

 

Sunday, 5/8/22

 

12:52 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a trespassing call on Road 161.

3:22 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a reckless driver on Road 147.

6:17 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were dispatched to a report of a trespasser on Road 717.

10:20 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to assist with an assault with injuries on Sonny Jones Road.

12:28 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hy 15 S.

12:48 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Hwy. 488 near Road 339.

2:56 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies received a call about an intoxicated person walking on Road 373.

3:17 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a reported assault at the Econo Lodge on Hwy. 16.

6:21 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a report of a man brandishing a gun from a vehicle on Gum Street.

10:10 pm – Philadelphia Police were called about the report of a female being held against her will at a residence on W. Myrtle Street.

 

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Neshoba Central rockets advance to North State; softball faces game three

Accidents, Disturbances and Random Mailbox Shooting in Neshoba

Shots Fired and Children Left Home Alone in Neshoba

Neshoba Central Middle School’s Stacie Strickland GOT-R-DONE with B-MO in the MO’rning!

Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Grand Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

A Double Domestic Disturbance Call and Severe Thunderstorms Keep Neshoba Law Enforcement Busy

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.