An Pair of Assaults and Accidents in Neshoba

Sunday, 5/8/22

12:52 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a trespassing call on Road 161.

3:22 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a reckless driver on Road 147.

6:17 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were dispatched to a report of a trespasser on Road 717.

10:20 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to assist with an assault with injuries on Sonny Jones Road.

12:28 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hy 15 S.

12:48 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Hwy. 488 near Road 339.

2:56 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies received a call about an intoxicated person walking on Road 373.

3:17 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a reported assault at the Econo Lodge on Hwy. 16.

6:21 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a report of a man brandishing a gun from a vehicle on Gum Street.

10:10 pm – Philadelphia Police were called about the report of a female being held against her will at a residence on W. Myrtle Street.