Armed Robbery and Many Felony Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests

MATTHEW T BELL, 35, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance X 2, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 3, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear X 2, PPD. Bond $20,000 X 2, $10,000 X 3, $600, $0 X 2.

ANTAUZE BROWN, 21, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey Officer Directing Traffic, Resisting Arrest, Expired License Tag, NCSO. Bond $600, $0, $600, $400.

GARY DEMOND CLEMONS, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500.

TAYLOR MANE DAVIS, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.

RANDY LAMAR DIXON, 46, of Calera, AL, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JEFFERY DOOLEY, 37, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHRISTOPHER CARLTON DORMAN, 27, of Union, Armed Robbery, Sale of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $25,000, $25,000.

SARAH LYNN GARDNER, 59, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JERRY LYNN HESTER, 55, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $0.