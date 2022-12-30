Armed Robbery, Petit Larceny, and a Host of DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

HomeLocalArmed Robbery, Petit Larceny, and a Host of DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

SURGIO CALLOWAY, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

HANNA MARIE EAKES, 18, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $400, $60, $800, $1,000.

 

ALISHA FRAZIER, 33, of Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $600.

 

LYNDA LENETTE JONES, 59, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO.  Bond $5,000 X 2.

 

DON LYONS, 64, of Lena, Petit Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

DAVID MOSS, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunk, Possession of Paraphernalia.  Bond $600, $600, $800.

 

TRISHA R PHILLIPS, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No Insurance.  Bond $5,000, $500, $1,000, $800.

 

RONNIE REED, JR, 31, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

REGINA ROMAN, 51, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

 

MIKA SAM, 23, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

DAVID M SMITH, 43, of Little Rock, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

HAROLD SOCKEY, 38, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $600.

 

JATERRIAN M STRIBLING, 32, of Philadelphia, Armed Robbery, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, NCSO.  Bond $50,000, $10,000.

 

JALEN TYLER TANGLE, 26, of Carthage, DUI – Test Refusal, Disorderly Conduct, Expired Tag, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $600, $400.

