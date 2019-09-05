Arrest made in ECCC campus shooting

Darquise James Davis, arrested in connection with a shooting at East Central Community College and charged with shooting into a dwelling and possession of a firearm on school property. (Source: Newton County Sheriff's Dept.)

An arrest has been made following the investigation of a shooting on the East Central Community College campus in Decatur.

Darquise James Davis was arrested and charged with shooting into a dwelling and possession of a firearm on school property.

East Central Vice President for Student Services, Dr. Randall Lee, says the investigation initially suggested the sound of a gunshot last Wednesday evening, August 28, may have actually been a backfire from a campus utility vehicle.

New evidence provided over Labor Day weekend to East Central Police indicated that someone not associated with ECCC may have been on campus and, in fact, fired a gun.

After further investigation, it was determined that a gun was fired, and the discharge struck the window of an unoccupied dorm room. No injuries resulted from the gunfire.

Following the investigation, Davis was arrested and charged.

“Our institution cannot and will not tolerate this type of behavior on or around our campus,” said Dr. Lee. “We desire a safe campus environment for our students to learn and grow.”

He went on to say that if students, employees or visitors to the campus see or hear anything that campus authorities need to be know, please contact the Campus Police Department at 601-635-6268 or at 601- 527-8939 or the Office of Student Services at 601-635-6366.