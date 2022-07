Domestic Violence, Petit Larceny, and More Felony Indictments in Attala and Leake

LAJORDAN T SMITH, 26, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Contraband in Prison, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $250, $10,000, $250.

JAYMIE L STARLING, 42, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

JOSH L STROUD, 40, of Kosciusko, Willful or Malicious Trespass, Petit Larceny, Petit Larceny of Fuel Put into Tank of Motor Vehicle, KPD. Bond $0, $0, $0.

DANNIER R THOMPSON, 32, of Lena, Bench Warrant X 2, LCSO. Bond N/A X 2.

JAMES H THOMPSON, 34, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 2, Hold for Other Agency, CPD. Bond N/A X 2, $0.

JUSTIN W THOMPSON, 32, of Carthage, Felony Indictment X 2, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $10,000 X 2, $25,000.

BRYUNNA THOMSON, 20, of Philadelphia, False Identifying Information, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,139.25, $218, $418.

MICHAEL E WALLACE, 67, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

BAILEY S WILLIS, 33, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Bench Warrant X 2, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $500, $0 X 2, N/A.

DARRELL T WINDOM, 19, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $175,000.

DEANGELO C WINGO, 27, of Walnut Grove, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

LATASHA WINTERS, 35, of Sallis, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

KIAUITTIS WOODARD, 25, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond N/A.