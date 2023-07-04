HomeLocalAssault and Trafficking Arrests in Neshoba

Assault and Trafficking Arrests in Neshoba

by

TONY ANTHONY, 61, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

 

REBEKAH ATKINS, 21, of Meridian, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations.  Bond $25,000, $0.

 

BYRON ARCHER BAKER, 24, of Moulton, AL, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DOMINIQUE ALEXANDER BELL, 26, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 4, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 4.

 

IMELA CHICKAWAY, 38, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CARL WESTERN CLEVELAND, 48, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCJC.  Bond $0.

 

DONALD RICHARD COPELAND, 72, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

MILLOLETE DAN, 27, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ASHTON GRAY EDWARDS, 22, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $1,600.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Trafficking, and Indecent Exposure in Attala and Leake Arrests

Multiple Incidents Involving Log Trucks Thursday in Neshoba

Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Child Exploitation, and Stalking in Neshoba Arrests

Aggravated Assault, Burglary, and Receiving Stolen Property in Leake and Attala

Armed Robbery and Many Felony Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests

Burglary and Multiple Disorderlies and Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake