Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake Arrests

RODNEY A MINGO, 27, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, LCSO.  Bond $35,000.

 

CHRISTOPHER D MOFFETT, 18, of Ethel, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, ACSO.  Bond $1,000

 

ANTHONY C NEWMAN, 34, of Batesville, Public Drunk, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

JUSTIN J ORTON, 33, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, CPD.  Bond $35,000.

 

MARLIN RANDLE, 37, of Weir, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

TAYVEON C RIMMER, 21, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD.  Bond $1,100, $1,000.

 

GEOVANNI RODRIGUEZ, 33, of Morton, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Hold for ICE, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, N/A.

 

JOSUE ROMAN, 33, of Pearl, Reckless Driving, No Driver’s License, Hold for ICE, CPD.  Bond $228, $418, N/A.

 

EVELIO SALVADOR, 32, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Seatbelt Violation, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Hold for ICE, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, N/A.

 

RASHEIKA SIMMONS, 37, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

 

RATERRIUS J SIMMONS, 23, of Kosciusko, Possession of Marijuana, Open Container, Tint Violation, No Insurance, KPD.  Bond $1,900, $500, $500, $1,000.

 

ALBERTO SMITH, 44, of Noxapater, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

