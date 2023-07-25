Assault, DUIs, and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

ZACHARY BRIAN ADAMS, 22, of Newton, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

MAXWELL SLAY BLAINE, 20, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

TIMOTHY SCOTT BURTON, 61, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, No Tag, Improper Equipment, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $800, $300, $300, $300, $800.

ZACHARY LANE CARNELL, 20, of Union, Public Drunk, False ID, Alcohol Possession by < 21, NCSO. Bond $600, $800, $800.

SHAWN MICHAEL DOOLEY, 21, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

RICKY T EDMONDS, 54, of Union, Felony DUI, No Insurance, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $800, $400, $1,000.

CONNOR GILBERT, 18, of Newton, Hold for Investigations, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

JASON LEON GOODIN, 37, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $600.

RACHEL MAE HATTEN, 40, of Philadelphia, Neglect / Abuse / Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult, NCSO. Bond $20,000.