HomeAttalaAssault, Felony Conspiracy, and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

Assault, Felony Conspiracy, and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

by

TAMESHIA S JONES, 26, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, Seatbelt Violation, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $418, $418, $286, $104, $0, N/A.

 

MICHAEL A LEWIS, 36, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting – 2nd, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD.  Bond $1,144.25, $1,100, $494.25, $671.25.

 

ROSELL LUCKETT, 73, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $500.

 

JESLYNN MCDONALD, 28, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD.  Bond $399.29.

 

THEODORE T MCFADDEN, 44, of Carthage, Felony Conspiracy to Create a Crime, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

GARY R MCRANEY, 31, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Drug Court, Hold – Detainer Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A.

 

JAMES K MOTT, 53, of Meridian, Felony Bond Surrender – Leake County Justice Court, Felony Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

ERIC D REED, 44, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $1,000, $0.

 

DAWSON ROGERS, 19, of Union, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Rape, Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake

Child Molestation and Felony Cyberstalking in Attala and Leake Arrests

Shooting into a Dwelling and Burglary in Leake and Attala

Burglary, DUIs, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake Arrests

Shooter Nabbed Quickly Due to Teamwork from Kosciusko Police and Attala Sheriff’s Office

Aggravated Assault on Police, Drug Trafficking, and Indecent Exposure in Leake and Attala Arrests

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.