Assault on Police, Stalking, and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

GERMAINE BILLFORD ISOM, 30, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RANDALL JOE JAMES, 30, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

RONALD D JENKINS, 47, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ANTONIE L JOHN, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

BRYAN JAMES LOCH, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

CANDICE MCNEAL, of Andalusia, AL, Disorderly Conduct, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

BRAD MITCHELL MURPHEY, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest.  Bond $0, $600, $1,000, $600.

 

KEVIN MARQISE PACE, 36, of Louisville, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KENNETH SPEARS, 45, of Philadelphia, Stalking, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JONATHON MILES STAMPER, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Speeding, Seatbelt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $300, $60.

 

MITCHELL K TUBBY, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

 

ERIN E VANCE, 36, of Union, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Services, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600.

