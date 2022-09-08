HomeAttalaAssault, Prison Contraband, and Many DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests

Assault, Prison Contraband, and Many DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests

CHRISTOPHER ERVING, 36, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Failure to Give Signal Petit Larceny, No Driver’s License, KPD.  Bond $10,000, $1,100, $300, $1,300, $940.

 

TERRAH L FLOWERS, 34, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JULIE B GILES, 31, of Philadelphia, Contraband in Prison, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $10,000, $674.25, $639.25.

 

LARZIAH A HALL, 29, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $1,800, $1,000.

 

BRENDA M HANNAH, 47, of Brandon, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

KIMBERLY L HART, 39, of Carthage, DUI – Test Refusal, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Tag, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

 

SHAUNE D HOWARD, 33, of St. Louis, MO, Felony Indictment, Reckless Driving, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000, N/A.

 

JOHNNY JACKSON, 59, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Open Container, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $168, $389.25, $418.

 

DONTRUAL M JOBE, 46, of Weir, DUI – Controlled Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

AUDREY N KENDALL,  29, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $25,000.

 

MARK D LEE, 30, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Revoked or Suspended License, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, Careless Driving, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $628, $674.25, $418, $218, $168.

