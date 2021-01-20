Assault, Resisting Arrest, and More in Leake and Attala Arrests

CHRISTIAN D BENFORD, 32, of Morton, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

LONDON N CLARK, 21, of Brandon, Unlawful Possession of Weapon or Contraband in Correctional Facility, LCSO. Bond $45,000.

REZARDO D EALY, 28, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

DENARIOUS D EVANS, 20, of Canton, Unlawful Possession of Weapon or Contraband in Correctional Facility, LCSO. Bond N/A.

TYWAYNEE L HAMLIN, 20, of Carthage, Shooting into a Dwelling, Discharge Toward Dwelling Causing Damage to Property, Pet, or Livestock, CPD. Bond $20,000, $239.25.

MARCO HOLDEN, 28, of Carthage, Abusive Calls to Emergency Services, Malicious Mischief, Bond Surrender, False ID Information, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,000, N/A, N/A, $500, N/A.

SHOMEKA L JONES, 22, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, Failure to Give Signal, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

JAMES A MOORE, 21, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

ROBERT T NORWOOD, Public Drunk, Unlawful Possession of Alcohol, KPD. Bond $500, $500.

JAMES N ROBY, 59, of Sallis, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Malicious Mischief, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $1,100, $900, $0.

MICHAEL D ROUNDTREE, 33, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $0.

ALEXIS R SAM, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI, No License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

JUSTIN C WASH, 33, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana X 2, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $2,500, $2,500, $0 x 2, $0, $0.