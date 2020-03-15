Attala, Leake, Neshoba and Winston County School District Closings March 16-20

Regional – Due to recent concerns of the transmission and spread of the Coronavirus, the Mississippi Department of Education has elected to close many public school systems throughout the state for the coming week. Attala, Leake, Neshoba and Winston county schools are included on the closure list from March 16th-20th. Future decisions regarding re-opening will be addressed on a week by week basis. Additional information from MDE is available at https://www.mdek12.org/OSOS/School-Closures# or at 601-359-3513. The Kicks 96 team will also inform you of these fluid situations as quickly as possible.