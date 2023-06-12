Burglaries and Aggravated Assault in Attala and Leake

CHRISTOPHER C COOPER, 27, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Other Agency – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Hold for Other Agency – Circuit, ACSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

THOMAS C FOWLER, 19, of Kosciusko, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, KPD. Bond $0.

DAVID C GARNET, 46, of Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court -Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $1,100, $500, $0.

MARTY R GASTON, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond N/A.

KINLEY D GATES, 41, of Lena, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CHRISTOPHER P GIPSON, 36, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond $25,000, N/A.

LACI K GOVE-HOVAS, 34, of West, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, ACSO. Bond N/A.

YVETTE GRAY, 54, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond N/A.

CHRISTOPHER O LEACH, 35, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $1,000, N/A.