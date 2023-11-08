HomeAttalaAttempted Murder, Domestic Violence, and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Attala and Leake

Attempted Murder, Domestic Violence, and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Attala and Leake

PERRY M BRANTLEY, 31, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage, Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

VICTORIA L BROWN, 46, of Carthage, Attempted Murder, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

ANTHONY A CALLAHAN, 41, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond $639.25, $0.

 

TERRANCE K CARSON, 31, of Carthage, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JAMARION K COOK, 26, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

WILLIAM G DAVIS, 60, of Carthage, Felony Indictment – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

AMBER N HARRIS, 39, of Lena, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond $889.25.

 

BILLY HART, 35, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

RONALD A HART, 32, of Carthage, Felony Hold for Drug Court – Leake County Circuit Court, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, $1,000, $500, N/A.

 

GERARD K HINES, 34, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Resisting Arrest, KPD.  Bond $544.25, $494.25.

 

TERRANCE HOLMAN, 41, of Ethel, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court X 2, KPD.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

JAMEY G HUTCHISON, 35, of Kosciusko, Felony Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, ACSO.  Bond $50,000, $0.

