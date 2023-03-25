Attempted Murder, Possession with Intent to Distribute, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba

HomeLocalAttempted Murder, Possession with Intent to Distribute, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba

MELISSA ANN REESE, 32, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault X 2, NCSO.  Bond $600 X 2.

 

KASSIE RICHARDSON, 34, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

CORDERRO SEALES, 34, of Philadelphia, Attempted Murder, Serving Sentence, PPD.  Bond $75,000, $0.

 

JULIE ANN SHOEMAKE, 54, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 3, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 3.

 

RICHARD SIMMONS, 36, of Collinsville, Serving Sentence.  Bond $0.

 

CASPER THOMAS, 42, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

DION TUBBY, 35, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $1,000, $300.

 

CHARLES WEBB, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, PPD.  Bond $25,000.

 

ROBERT YARBROUGH, 46, of DeKalb, Possession with intent to Distribute X 2, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $7,500 X 2, $0.

