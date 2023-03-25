Attempted Murder, Possession with Intent to Distribute, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba

MELISSA ANN REESE, 32, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault X 2, NCSO. Bond $600 X 2.

KASSIE RICHARDSON, 34, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.

CORDERRO SEALES, 34, of Philadelphia, Attempted Murder, Serving Sentence, PPD. Bond $75,000, $0.

JULIE ANN SHOEMAKE, 54, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 3, NCSO. Bond $0 X 3.

RICHARD SIMMONS, 36, of Collinsville, Serving Sentence. Bond $0.

CASPER THOMAS, 42, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

DION TUBBY, 35, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $1,000, $300.

CHARLES WEBB, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, PPD. Bond $25,000.

ROBERT YARBROUGH, 46, of DeKalb, Possession with intent to Distribute X 2, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $7,500 X 2, $0.