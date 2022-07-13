Bad Checks and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

TERRY JAMES ADAMS, 35, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHARLES BOZEMAN, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, False ID, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $600, $800, $0 X 2.

JOHN MARK BROWN, 43, of Meridian, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500.

ELIZABETH K CAIN, 37, of Carthage, Failure to Pay, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0.

JIMMY J CARTER, 36, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, CPD. Bond $600, $0.

DANIEL DAY, 48, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRITTANY FERRIS, 30, of Conehatta, Bad Check, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court. Bond $0, $0, $0.

BRITTANY FRANKLIN, 34, of Union, Indictment, PPD. Bond $0.

DEANDRE FRAZIER, 39. of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $0.

CHARLES GABRIEL, 27, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

LAVANIEL S JEFFERSON, 22, of Newton, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.