HomeLocalBad Checks and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

Bad Checks and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

by

TERRY JAMES ADAMS, 35, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHARLES BOZEMAN, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, False ID, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000, $600, $800, $0 X 2.

 

JOHN MARK BROWN, 43, of Meridian, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

ELIZABETH K CAIN, 37, of Carthage, Failure to Pay, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

 

JIMMY J CARTER, 36, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, CPD.  Bond $600, $0.

 

DANIEL DAY, 48, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

BRITTANY FERRIS, 30, of Conehatta, Bad Check, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

 

BRITTANY FRANKLIN, 34, of Union, Indictment, PPD.  Bond $0.

 

DEANDRE FRAZIER, 39. of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600, $0.

 

CHARLES GABRIEL, 27, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LAVANIEL S JEFFERSON, 22, of Newton, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Random Shots Fired and a Motorcycle Accident With Injuries in Neshoba

Aggravated Trafficking and Other Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

Thefts Galore in Neshoba

Domestic Violence, Petit Larceny, and More Felony Indictments in Attala and Leake

A Domestic Disturbance and Burglar Alarms in Neshoba

Possession of a Stolen Weapon and Many DUI Arrests in Neshoba

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.