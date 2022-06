Monday, 6/21/22

7:02 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a breaking and entering of a vehicle at Lowe’s on Road 2610.

7:56 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a disturbance on Davis Street.

9:36 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a trespassing call on Road 428.

2:45 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check and possibly tow a parked vehicle on Road 404 that had been at that location for a long time.