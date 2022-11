Burglaries and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests

MICHAEL L MOUDY, 45, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, ACSO. Bond $10,000.

JOSHUA RUSHING, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $500.

JAVONTA SANDIFER, 23, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, KPD. Bond $5,000.

AUSTIN A SIMPSON, 41, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

TIA B STARLING, 37, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, ACSO. Bond N/A.

SHELBI N SWANTON, 22, of Carthage, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, LCSO. Bond $500.

EARLEAN TAYLOR, of Carthage, Shoplifting, KPD. Bond $1,800.

DAVIS THOMAS, 40, of Brookhaven, Public Drunk, KPD. Bond $500.

NYJALIK F WARE, 26, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, CPD. Bond $15,000.

WILLIE D WHITE, 66, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, Improper Equipment, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, $500, $500.